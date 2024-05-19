Sunday, May 19, 2024
SIFC’s project Green Tourism revolutionizing tourism sector in GB

Web Desk
12:42 PM | May 19, 2024
National

SIFC’s project Green Tourism is revolutionizing the tourism sector in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Under a recent development, the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan and Green Tourism Company have signed an agreement for the promotion of tourism.

Under this agreement 44 dilapidated government guest houses of Gilgit-Baltistan will be renovated in modern style.

The guest houses included in agreement were a burden on the government exchequer for many years without benefiting the public.

The development of these guest houses will not only improve the tourism sector in the area but also create employment opportunities.

SIFC was formed to attract investments from friendly countries in identified sectors through an empowered organization that serves as a ‘single-window’ platform for facilitation, and to improve the ease of doing business for potential investors through a ‘Whole of Government Approach’ – achieving optimal horizontal-vertical synergy and facilitation by the Pakistan Army.

Web Desk

National

