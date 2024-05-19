Sunday, May 19, 2024
The AI Trap

May 19, 2024
Opinions, Letters

We’re living in a world where technology is advancing at an incredible pace, but with great power comes great responsibility. Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to revolutionize our lives, but its dark side is causing harm to innocent people.

Recently, we’ve seen a surge in deepfake videos, AI-generated fake news, and manipulated media. This is not only eroding trust in institutions and the media but also ruining lives. It’s heartbreaking to see people being manipulated and exploited for personal gain or malicious intent. Our digital landscape is already fragile, with cyberbullying and online harassment on the rise. The addition of AI-generated fake news and manipulated media is creating a toxic environment that’s poisoning our public discourse. It’s time for us to wake up and take action.

We need to acknowledge the harm that AI can cause and work together to prevent it. We must develop ethical AI practices, implement regulations, and educate users about responsible AI use. We owe it to ourselves, our children, and our communities to create a safer, more ethical digital landscape.

1m acres of agricultural land became uncultivable as OA2 Cyclone struck Sindh coastline in 1999

ALVEENA JAMIL,

Wah Cantt.

