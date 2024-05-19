Sunday, May 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Timber traders end strike after port releases stalled shipments

Agencies
May 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   The All Pakistan Timber Traders Association called off their one-day strike on Friday after successful negotiations with the  Department of Plant Protection. The strike was prompted by delays in clearing imported timber shipments at Karachi port. The Plant Protection Department attributed the hold-up to expired import permits, preventing biosecurity clearance for the timber. To resolve the issue, the department issued a one-time authorization for the release of existing docked consignments. Prior to the agreement, timber importers faced financial strain due to demurrage charges imposed by shipping lines for the delayed deliveries.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1716011743.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024