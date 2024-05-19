Timber traders end strike after port releases stalled shipments

KARACHI - The All Pakistan Timber Traders Association called off their one-day strike on Friday after successful negotiations with the Department of Plant Protection. The strike was prompted by delays in clearing imported timber shipments at Karachi port. The Plant Protection Department attributed the hold-up to expired import permits, preventing biosecurity clearance for the timber. To resolve the issue, the department issued a one-time authorization for the release of existing docked consignments. Prior to the agreement, timber importers faced financial strain due to demurrage charges imposed by shipping lines for the delayed deliveries.