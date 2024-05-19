Traffic Division launches 3-day drive for motorcyclists to ensure road safety

ISLAMABAD - The Traffic Division of Islamabad Police has launched a three-day campaign for motorcyclists to ensure safety during rides and to overcome traffic rule violations, informed a police spokesman on Saturday. The campaign was launched in collaboration with a private company, in which the Traffic Division teams gave safety tips to bikers and created awareness about traffic laws.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Traffic Division, under command of CTO Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, is taking special measures to ensure an integrated traffic system in the city and provide travel facilities to the citizens.

During the campaign, the special teams of Traffic Division and representatives of a private company performed their duties on the main roads of the city and briefed the motorcyclists about safe journeys. During the first phase of the campaign, the motorcyclists without helmets and side mirrors or with defective indicators, headlights, rear lights, and speed meters were educated while the faulty equipment was repaired.

Special squads had also been constituted for this campaign under the supervision of the CTO Muhammad Sarfraz Virk. Citizens had been asked to replace their motorcycle defective side mirrors and electric devices (signals, front lights, and back lights) within two days. In the next phase, action will be taken against motorcyclists without glasses and faulty devices. The main objective of the special campaign is to provide all possible protection to the citizens and to make them aware of road safety and traffic rules so that the accident ratio can be minimized.