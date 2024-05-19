Unsung Heroes of Society

In our society, there exists a class of people whose contributions often go unrecognized. They are none other than our everyday workers. Rarely do we take the time to celebrate their invaluable services. It is imperative that we honor them by hosting feasts or making grand announcements in their honor. Yet, too often, they are simply labeled as laborers without being afforded any of the perks or privileges they truly deserve.

Their daily wages typically range from 400 to 1000, depending on their occupation, amounting to a monthly income of more than 30,000, which is scarcely enough to cover household expenses. From food and healthcare to electricity and gas bills, the daily expenditures are often overwhelming. It is on this occasion that we truly come to appreciate the toil of these laborers. Who are they exactly? They could be daily wage workers, field laborers, cultivators, masons constructing buildings, or contract workers in various industries.

These workers endure significant hardships in their workplaces. Regrettably, they are not accorded the respect that every human being deserves, regardless of their occupation. This includes individuals such as garbage collectors, drainage cleaners, and street sweepers. Despite the critical nature of their work, they are often treated as outsiders in our communities. They labor tirelessly to maintain cleanliness, undertaking tasks that others shy away from. It is incumbent upon all of us to uphold cleanliness and order in our surroundings. What troubles me deeply is that those who perform essential cleaning duties, whether within households or in drainage systems, are not remunerated adequately for their efforts.

In addition to paying homage to laborers on this day, we must not overlook those individuals in uniform who diligently serve at security checkpoints in banks, hospitals, hotels, and other establishments. These uniformed personnel are often employed at meager wages to safeguard others, often at the risk of their own lives. Their monthly stipends are disproportionately low given the invaluable service they provide for their families and communities.

This segment of society is frequently marginalized, comprising individuals who work tirelessly for minimal compensation. They include indispensable workers such as clinic assistants, bus conductors, restaurant servers, household caretakers, private gardeners, and security guards who ensure round-the-clock safety. Many others remain undervalued and underpaid for their contributions. These individuals devote their lives to hard work, yet their efforts are inadequately recognized. On this Labor Day, it is imperative that we acknowledge the services of these low-income individuals who work with sincerity and selflessness, whether they are government employees or not. Their contributions transcend monetary compensation.

Even highly respected professions, such as teaching and law enforcement, are marked by low salaries. Teachers, despite their esteemed status, often receive meager pay at educational institutions. Police constables fulfill their duties tirelessly, disregarding their health and rest. Similarly, nursing staff in hospitals provide meticulous care to maintain patient health. Meanwhile, other low-income individuals work tirelessly to support their families.

Across the globe, laborers are recognized for their indispensable contributions to society’s well-being. They deserve to be rewarded with monetary bonuses and accolades in acknowledgment of their significant contributions to the nation. Their invaluable services are fundamental to upholding the integrity, safety, and prosperity of nations. On this day, we express our gratitude for these individuals, recognizing that our society would be incomplete without them. They are the unsung heroes and invaluable assets of the nation, alongside scientists, educators, and doctors. Though they may not wear capes, their contributions surpass that of traditional heroes. Laborers are the true heroes, and we salute them.

We must remember that these hardworking individuals form the backbone of society. Their dedication and perseverance sustain our communities and propel our progress. It is imperative that we honor their contributions not only with words but also with fair wages, safe working conditions, and genuine respect.

MUJEEB ALI SAMO,

Larkana.