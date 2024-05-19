Virtual University, British Council host National Conference on STEM Education

ISLAMABAD - The Virtual University of Pakistan, in collaboration with the British Council, organized a two-day National Conference on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Education at Islamabad. The conference was part of the British Council STEM Education Project and aimed to promote innovation and excellence in STEM education across Pakistan.

The conference featured presentations of 45 research papers covering a wide range of topics within STEM education, showcasing the latest advancements and research findings in the field. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, Vice-Chancellor of National Skills University, was the chief guest of the first day and Zulfiqar Ali Qazilbash, Ed Tech Advisor to Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, was the special guest. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, VC, NSU applauded the efforts of Virtual University in disseminating education in all parts of Pakistan.

Zulfiqar Ali Qazilbash informed that the government is working on Virtual School system for out of the school children.

Distinguished guests who attended the conference included Dr Shahid Baig, ex-Chairperson of Pakistan Science Foundation, as chief guest; and Prof. Dr. Mehmood Ul Hasan, former Vice-Chancellor of AIOU, who delivered the keynote address. Rector Prof. Dr. Arshad Saleem shared his insights about the STEM conference and importance of STEM education in modern era. Dr. Arshad commended the Department of Education, Department of ORIC and Dr. Faisal Tehseen Shah for their efforts in organizing the event.

Two competitions were held during the conference, including Best Paper and Best Poster, which provided participants with opportunities to showcase their work and innovations in STEM education. Cash prizes were awarded to the winners of the Best Poster competition, with the first prize being Rs. 20,000, the second prize Rs. 15,000, and the third prize Rs. 10,000.

The conference concluded with the distribution of souvenirs to guests and participants, symbolizing the successful collaboration between Virtual University and the British Council in advancing STEM education initiatives in Pakistan.