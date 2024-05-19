WASA MD set May 31 dealine for defaulters for clearing dues

RAWALPINDI - The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) will initiate a campaign to recover outstanding amounts from defaulters and cases will also be registered against them. The management has given the defaulters 31 May the deadline for clearing their dues or else strict legal action would be taken agaisnt them.

Besides, the agency through Senior Special Price Magistrate has issued arrest warrants for four defaulters. In this regard, a high level meeting was held here on Saturday which was chaired by WASA Managing Director (MD) Muhammad Saleem Ashraf and attended by Director Revenue, Deputy Director and other revenue staffers.

MD WASA Muhammad Saleem Ashraf said that following the directions of DG RDA Kinza Murtaza, the agency has decided to accelerate action against the defaulters and cases would be registered against those not paying the dues. He made it clear that the agency would recover outstanding amounts from commercial and domestic defaulters, for which water and sanitation connections would be cut off. “WASA is an autonomous department which generates the resources I take to run affairs,” he said adding that no slackness would be tolerated in this regard.

On the occasion, Senior Special Magistrate presented a report that the court has issued arrest warrants for Abdul Qayyum, Muhammad Anwar, Muhammad Pervaiz Abbasi and Muhammad Qasim Abbasi of Gilani Groups of Hostels for non payment of dues.

WASA MD said that all the defaulters shoudl clear their dues till May 31st or strict action would be taken against them that included imposing fines, freezing their properties and stoppage of supply of water. He appealed the citizens to clear their dues.