Water Shortage in Our Area

I am writing to bring to your attention the critical water shortage problem affecting the residents of Rawalpindi, Punjab Province, Pakistan. The insufficient water supply in our area has reached an alarming level, causing significant challenges for many households. The scarcity of water has disrupted daily life for families, making it difficult to meet basic needs and maintain proper hygiene. The situation is worsening, and urgent intervention is required to prevent further hardships for the community. I urge you to highlight this pressing issue in your publication to raise awareness and prompt action from the relevant authorities. It is essential that steps are taken immediately to ensure a sustainable and reliable water supply for all residents in our area.

MOMNA BASHIR,

Rawalpindi.