Sunday, May 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

World Hypertension Day observed

Our Staff Reporter
May 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

WANA  -   A seminar and walk were held at District Headquarters Hospital Wana on Saturday to raise awareness about hypertension on World Hypertension Day. Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Naseer Khan emphasized the need for collective efforts to combat this major health threat.

Dr. Shanullah, a medical expert, explained how hypertension can be diagnosed, treated, and prevented. The hospital&# 39;s chief, Dr. Hamed Mahmood, highlighted significant improvements in healthcare services since MERF took over the hospital’s management.

Dr. Inayat Ur Rehman, District Health Officer, praised the hospital staff and MERF administration for their tireless efforts and dedication.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1716093539.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024