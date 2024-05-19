World Hypertension Day observed

WANA - A seminar and walk were held at District Headquarters Hospital Wana on Saturday to raise awareness about hypertension on World Hypertension Day. Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Naseer Khan emphasized the need for collective efforts to combat this major health threat.

Dr. Shanullah, a medical expert, explained how hypertension can be diagnosed, treated, and prevented. The hospital&# 39;s chief, Dr. Hamed Mahmood, highlighted significant improvements in healthcare services since MERF took over the hospital’s management.

Dr. Inayat Ur Rehman, District Health Officer, praised the hospital staff and MERF administration for their tireless efforts and dedication.