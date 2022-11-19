Share:

LAHORE - About 136 cases of dengue virus were reported in Punjab on Friday whereas no death was reported during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department, a total of 17,874 dengue virus cases had been reported so far during the current year while 41 people died of the disease and 749 patients were under treat­ment in different hospitals of the province.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Health­care Department reported 33 cases of dengue in Lahore with the highest number in the province while 17 cases were reported in Multan, 24 in Rawalpindi, 20 in Gujranwala, one each in Nank­ana Sahib, Sialkot, Chakwal, Muzaffargarh, Attock, Jhelum and Okara, 20 in Faisalabad, four each in Sargodha and Kasur, two each in Gujrat and Ve­hari and three more cases were reported in Sahi­wal during the last 24 hours.