Share:

LAHORE - The three-day 26th Boys National Swimming Age Group Championship got underway on Friday here at Punjab International Swimming Pool Complex Gaddafi Stadium in collaboration with Punjab Swimming Association (PWA). Additional Secretary Youth Affairs & Sports Mr. Sana Ullah graced the event as chief guest along with Chairman Pakistan Swimming Federation (PSF) Maj Majid Waseem (R) and Secretary Lt Col Ahmed Ali Khan (R) and distributed medals among the position holders after the first day’s events. On the first day, as many as 16 events took place. In age group U–12 and under 100M Butterfly event, Daniyal Kashif of Punjab won the gold medal setting a new national record of (1:09.66). M Shahzaib Siddiqui of Pakistan Army won a silver medal with (1:16.47), while bronze medal was won by M Rayyan Dhedhi of Sindh (1:19.37). In 200M Individual Medley, Mikail Azfar Mir of Sindh (2:29.02) gold (new national record), Dayyan Kashif of Punjab (2:32.36) secured silver and M Shahzain Siddiqui of Army (2:52.37) earned bronze.