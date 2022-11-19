Share:

MULTAN - Food department has raided and confiscated 2,800 mound wheat and sealed godown in Lodhran.

According to details, the raid was carried out on special information under supervision of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Iqra Mustafa and District Food Controller Lodhran Zaheer Ahmad Meo at a go­down in Chak No 90/M. The team have seized 2,800 mound wheat and also sealed the godown while legal action also launched against the wheat stock­ist mafia. Likewise, food department Multan team have also conducted raid at Jalalpur interchange and seized a trailer loaded with 1,200 wheat bags with­out any documents and shifted to police station. The legal proceeding was also underway. Deputy Direc­tor Food Asif Raza said that the strict blockade was being ensured across the Multan division to control the smuggling of wheat under the directions of Sec­retary Food Punjab Nadir Chatha.

PHA TO SWITCH JINNAH PARK ON SOLAR SYSTEM

Parks and Horticultural Authority (PHA) has decid­ed to switch water and lights to solar system in Jinnah Park. During his visit to Jinnah Park here Friday, PHA Chairman Ejaz Hussain Janjua said that solar system would be introduced in other parks as well, which would benefit national exchequer by millions. He said that the green spaces would increase the quality of urban environment, enhance local resilience and promote sustainable lifestyles by impacting the health and well-being of the residents