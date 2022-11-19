LAHORE - A total 28 high ranking bureaucrats in Punjab have been promoted to grade 19. Punjab government on Friday promoted 7 BS-19 officers on officiating basis to grade 19, Meanwhile 18 high rank bureaucrates of grade 18 were promoted to grade 19 with immediate effect.Whereas, three high rank officials were transferred. According to the official notification Additional Commissioner (Revenue), D.G. Khan, Fakhar-ul-Islam Dogar(PMS (ex-PCS)/BS-18), has been promoted to BS-19, to the rank of Additional Secretary / Additional Commissioner / Deputy Commissioner and other equivalent posts of (BS-19), on regular basis, in his cadre and upon such promotion he is allowed to continue serving at his present place of posting.
November 19, 2022
