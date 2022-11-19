Share:

LAHORE - A total 28 high ranking bureaucrats in Punjab have been promoted to grade 19. Punjab government on Friday promoted 7 BS-19 officers on officiating basis to grade 19, Meanwhile 18 high rank bureaucrates of grade 18 were promoted to grade 19 with imme­diate effect.Whereas, three high rank officials were transferred. According to the official notification Additional Commissioner (Revenue), D.G. Khan, Fakhar-ul-Islam Dogar(PMS (ex-PCS)/BS-18), has been promoted to BS-19, to the rank of Additional Secretary / Additional Commissioner / Deputy Commissioner and other equivalent posts of (BS-19), on regular basis, in his cadre and upon such promotion he is allowed to continue serving at his present place of posting.