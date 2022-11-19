Share:

KARACHI - The 28th Palmolive Sindh Women’s Swimming Championship 2022 will roll into action today (Saturday) here at the Karachi Gymkhana. The opening ceremony will be held today at 9am while the medal presentation ceremony will take place on Sunday (Nov 20) to be graced by Sidra Iqbal as chief guest. Organized annually by the Karachi Women’s Swimming Association (KWSA), the competition garners attention at the national level as an excellent platform that can put Pakistan’s emerging talent on the fast track to international championships. Colgate Palmolive has been sponsoring this prestigious event with the aim of empowering Pakistani sportswomen and providing a platform for dedicated young girls to build their confidence in participating both at home and abroad. With numerous accolades, many of our young girl swimmers, who have excelled at these events, have won medals in national and international competitions, taking every opportunity to raise the national flag high and make Pakistan proud.