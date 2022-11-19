Share:

ATTOCK - Police have arrested six drug peddlers from different areas of Attock, Hazro and Fatehjang and recovered 5.4 kg hashish and two bottles of liquor from their possession. All those arrested include Saif ul Malook r/o Chechian, Aqib and Sajid r/o Hazro, Nazakat Ali and Mazhar Ali r/o Bahtar and Mohsin Abbas r/o Pindi Bhatian. On the other hand, Attock Saddar police arrested Muhammad Akbar for allegedly giving life threats to a woman. Cases have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars.