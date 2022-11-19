Share:

RAWALPINDI - The 60th meeting of Governing Body RDA was held on Friday with Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza in the chair, informed a spokesman. Director General RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has given a detailed briefing to the Governing Body on the agenda items. The Governing Body RDA has approved initial study for classification, re-classification and re-development plan for RDA approved housing scheme Mohan Pura as per procedure laid down in Punjab Development Authority Land Use Rules 2021. The body directed to conduct quick study through a consultant and place recommendations of the consultant before the governing body within one month. It will help in regulating unauthorized conversion of property after due process of law. The Governing Body RDA approved RDA’s request about the implementation of presidential secretariat directive. The body directed the MP&TE Directorate RDA to follow Right of Way (RoW) as per National Highway Authority (NHA) rules. The Governing Body RDA has directed the MP&TE Directorate RDA for clarification regarding the processing and endorsement of cases already approved by the then regulator and developed at site. In this regard, a Technical Committee has been made to prepare ToRs about it and visit/ check all housing schemes which RDA received from District Council and Rawalpindi Metropolitan Corporation (MCR) Rawalpindi. The Governing Body RDA has approved renovation of RDA club at civil lines, Rawalpindi. The Governing Body RDA approved Pay Protection for RDA employees. It approved 25% prosperity allowance for RDA employees. It also approved upgradation of the post of telephone operator from BS-7 to BS-11 and driver from BS-4 to BS-5. The Governing Body RDA has approved proposed enhancement of posts in WASA budget