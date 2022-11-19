Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) has announced results of ex­ams of Sub Inspectors and Inspectors being held under quota of fast promotions in August, 2022.

According to KPPSC, 15 can­didates passed written exami­nation among 44 that applied for the 50 posts of Inspectors.

Results of two candidates are withheld due to petition filed in Peshawar High Court regarding qualification cri­teria. Not a single candidate passed written examination for 65 advertised posts of Sub Inspector. The results of failed and successful candi­dates are displayed on web­site of the commission.

It is worth mentioning that commission had received 379 and 306 applications for posts of Inspectors and Sub Inspec­tors respectively.