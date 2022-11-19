Share:

KARACHI - Arts Council of Paki­stan Karachi has launched a colorful “Pakistan Music Festival” to pay tribute to Pakistani music in Jaun Elia Lawn here on Friday President Arts council of Pakistan Karachi Muham­mad Ahmed Shah said that we want people to get relief so that people should go out and enjoy, he added. He said that we want to show the bright face of the country. This country has given us so much that we are stand­ing with our heads up, he said. He said that we are paying tribute to the music of Pakistan. That’s why Gilgit. , Punjab, Sindh, Baluchistan, 200 artists from different cities are performing here for three days festival, he said. All kinds of music will be heard in the festival. This is a tribute to Quaid-e-Azam, Allama Iqbal and all the people. Festival open with DrumCircle “Tilkari”.