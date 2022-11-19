Share:

“Auld Lang Syne” is a popular song, particularly in the Eng­lish-speaking world. Tradi­tionally, it is sung to bid farewell to the old year at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve. By exten­sion, it is also often heard at graduations and as a farewell or ending to other occasions”, including farewell to arms by officers and soldiers. Pakistan Army has extensively played this tune on farewells and passing out parades of officers at Pakistan Mili­tary Academy Kakul.

As Pakistan meanders through its ev­erlasting challenges, it says goodbye to its Army Chief, who, unfortunately, had to bear the brunt of a barrage of criti­cism by friends and foes, there is a need to reflect on his legacy and contribu­tions. A look through hindsight to re­flect upon challenges faced by Pakistan in the past six years would be a good pa­rameter to Judge General Bajwa’s role in helping Pakistan through a storm of instability and chaos.

Immediately after he was appointed as Army Chief on 29 November 2016 by the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, on 6 December 2016 Hindustan Times ran a story about his ability to under­stand India with the title “Pakistan’s new army chief Bajwa ‘knows a lot about what India thinks”, the throwaway com­ment suggested General Bajwa, who has served on the LoC and once command­ed the Rawalpindi-based X Corps that is responsible for operations along the ceasefire line, could adopt an approach different from that of his predecessors. According to former colleagues, Ba­jwa’s keen interest in India went back to his days as a young major serving on the LoC in 1992. That was when, they say, he began reading about India and discussing developments in the neigh­bouring country and the region with other officers.

Highly decorated within and with­out Pakistan, Gen Bajwa has the dis­tinction to receive international awards from friendly countries and the Unit­ed Nations, this includes the UN MO­NUC (Congo) Medal, the Turkish Legion of Merit, The Order of Military Mer­it by Jordan, GUSP Medal For Merit of the Russian Federation, The Order of Bahrain, 1st Class, Order of King Abdul Aziz (1st Class) by KSA and Order of the Union Medal by the UAE govt. The inter­national span of these awards indicates his ability to project Pakistan’s case in the field of military diplomacy and forge relationships with friendly countries to help Pakistan advance its interests.

On his assumption of command, Paki­stan was faced with the dual triple secu­rity challenge of a destabilised Afghan­istan, hosting US and NATO forces on one side and an everlasting hostile In­dia on the other. Internally Pakistan was passing through the mopping-up phase of the War against Terror which mani­fested into a grand operation under the name of Operation Radd-ul- Fasaad un­der command of Gen Bajwa.

On the eastern front, Gen Bajwa’s big­gest challenge came on the night of 26th February 2019, when the Indian Air Force, pushed by RSS head honchos, un­dertook a misadventure across the in­ternational border. Taking a cue from our piece published in the prestigious Express Tribune on 19 Oct 2019, the February 27 counterstrike by the Paki­stan Air Force (PAF), which shot down two IAF intruders, including Wing Com­mander Abhinandan (some social me­dia activists call him “Abhi none done”), shattered many myths regarding the In­dian armed forces and the false aura they had created in the past 20 years.

With the Balakot tree strike, which killed a brave Pakistani crow and in­jured 10 trees, Indian politico leader­ship started a blitz of lies and deceits, and as “Abhi none done” was “undone” by the PAF and was escorted across the Wagha border in shame, this charade of lies and deceit became a shameless cov­er-up. Unlike the head of any profes­sional force, former IAF chief Dhanoa was forced to become the face of this cover-up. Despite all the twists and fake stories telling the brave intrusion of Ab­hinandan and the shooting down of a PAF F-16, the international experts on air warfare did not buy the Indian cha­rade of lies and Dhanoa had to do a cat­walk with Abhinandan till the last day to keep up the IAF’s morale.

Gen Bajwa had a leading role in devel­oping a military response to any mis­adventure by the Indian Military and making sure that Pakistan maintained the dominance of the escalation ladder throughout the crisis. Later his astute military expertise came into play when Pakistan disallowed India to go up the escalation ladder; this was made pos­sible by sane advice by Gen Bajwa who advised the political leadership to dis­play magnanimity and courage and par­ried Indian efforts to up the ante.

Many of the strategic challenges faced by Pakistan were overtly and covert­ly handled by Gen Bajwa and his team; political leadership was given the cred­it for leading Pakistan, with a quiet backup by the Pakistan army, of course maintaining a subtle balance due to lim­its imposed by the constitution.

The Army, despite inflationary pres­sures and high dollar rates, maintained austerity in spending to help lessen the burden on the national exchequer. Over the past fifty years, Pakistan’s Defence budget as a percentage of GDP has gone down, drastically, from 6.50 percent of GDP in the 1970s to 2.54 percent in 2021. According to SIPRI, India’s mili­tary spending of $76.6 billion is ranked third highest in the world. This was raised by 0.9 percent from 2020 and by 33 percent from 2012. The Indian defence budget is 9 times that of Paki­stan’s defence budget.

On policy input Gen Bajwa’s team helped the NSD to develop the first Na­tional Security Policy, Pakistan`s ap­proach to National security was rede­fined to accommodate the symbiotic relationship between the economy, hu­man and traditional security. The doc­ument is a milestone achievement and will serve as a guide in pursuit of long-term development and achievement of national policy objectives. Pak Army re­mained intimately involved in the pro­cess and provided institutional input on matters related to National security.

The Army also offered its expertise in settling internal disputes, which direct­ly impacted Pakistan’s reputation and economic health. The Karkey Karaden­iz Elektrik Uretim dispute settlement is one of the examples of Pakistan Army efforts for the economic welfare of the State of Pakistan. Similarly, due to the Army’s countless efforts under the lead­ership of COAS, Pakistan was saved from the $11 billion penalty in the Reko Diq case and reconstituted a project aimed at excavating huge gold and copper re­serves from the site in Balochistan.

General Bajwa’s relentless efforts to help Pakistan get out of the FATF Grey list don’t need any discussion; it was his objective to see Pakistan get out of this list before saying farewell to arms.

The Army remained committed to helping Pakistan through thick and thin throughout his command, CPEC security, fighting sneak raids by terror groups, ag­ile response to Covid pandemic, settling Afghanistan and helping Americans for a safe exit, and more recently raising to the occasion during massive floods this year, the list is almost endless.

While we sit down in our cushy draw­ing rooms and pass slurs and taunts on the Army and its leadership, let’s be ob­jective in acknowledging General Ba­jwa’s services for Pakistan.

Adeela Naureen and Waqar K Kauravi

The authors are freelance journalists.

@gmail.com

and waqarkauravi

@gmail.com