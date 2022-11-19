Share:

QUETTA - The Balochistan govern­ment has installed Air Qual­ity Monitoring Stations (AQMS) in the province to analyse air quality on regu­lar basis. The provincial government had planned to install 10 AQMS in the bor­der areas with an estimated cost of Rs100 million, an official of the Balochistan government told media.

The Environmental Pro­tection Agency (EPA) has already advertised to ap­point technical staff to run the technology to monitor the compliance of environ­mental laws at development and industrial sites. The government is taking steps to ensure the installation of all AQMS at the earliest and within the approved funds to protect the environment and curb air pollution.

He said the AQMS would be installed at various sites, including Taftan, Chaman, Gwadar, Khuzdar, Hub, Lo­ralai and other locations.

The official said that all available resources would be utilised to protect the natural resources which were necessary for pre­serving green environment.

The government had giv­en approval for the estab­lishment of the province’s first-ever environmental laboratory in Lasbela to en­sure the protection of envi­ronment and marine life.

The environmental re­search laboratory will help identify and contain the toxic contaminants affect­ing the quality of water, soil, and air in the prov­ince. It will also provide re­searchers with a platform to conduct analysis on the effects of industrial waste and its impacts on the envi­ronment by using modern tools and technologies.

“The government is also planning to establish the office of EPA at Gwadar to ensure the strict imple­mentation of environmen­tal laws,” the official said