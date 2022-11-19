Share:

QUETTA - The Balochistan government is taking measures to ensure provision of 20 kilogramme bag of flour for Rs1,470 to provide relief to the people of flood-affected areas.

The provincial government has decided to provide sub­sidy on flour and other food items which would be given to each district to provide maximum relief to the people, an official of the Balochistan government has said.

He said that the goal of the provincial government was to serve the masses and to pro­vide them maximum facilities, besides ensuring quick reha­bilitation process in all flood-affected parts of the province.

The Balochistan government has also initiated a programme to provide wheat seeds for the cultivation of Rabi crop to around 100,000 farmers in the province. It has released Rs2.20 billion for the provision of wheat seeds free of charge to the farm­ers of the flood-affected areas.

The government had procured around 381,000 bags of 50 kilo­gramme wheat to ensure free of charge distribution of seeds for the current season, he said.

The district administration and agriculture department would ensure transparent dis­tribution of seeds to the de­serving farmers.

He said that all necessary facilities would be provided to wheat growers to expand its production to make the province self-sufficient. “The initiative is taken to eliminate the wheat shortage after the recent floods. For transpar­ency in the distribution of wheat seeds, the chief minis­ter’s inspection team has been entrusted to monitor the pro­gramme,” the official said.