Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi has said that over ninety-seven percent of the flood-affected population has so far been provided with financial assistance.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said that an amount of Rs 25,000 per family is being provided to the flood-affected families in a transparent way, and out of 2,759,601 families 2,687,926 have received financial assistance. He reaffirmed the government’s strong commitment to fully rehabilitate the flood-affected people

He said Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) is planning to launch a dynamic survey from 15 December to register more deserving families affected recently by devastating floods.

He said an MOU in this regard has been signed with National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA). He said beneficiaries of BISP are 8.2 million which would rise to around nine million after this survey.

He said world leaders have acknowledged the positive role of Pakistan during Sharm El-Sheikh Climate Change Conference.