The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday claimed to have arrested a suspected terrorist associated with banned outfit, Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), in Sukkur.

According to spokesperson, the Counter-Terrorism Department conducted a raid in city’s SITE Area in Sukkur and arrested a “high-profile” terrorist belonging to banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

The spokesperson further informed that the arrested terrorist has been identified as Mir Hassan. The CTD personnel also recovered a pistol, bullets and magazines from his possession.

The terrorist also confessed to having in making improvised explosive devices (IEDs), the law enforcement agency spokesperson added.

Earlier, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) terrotist in Naushahro Feroze.

The suspected terrorist – identified as Ghaffar Domkey –was arrested during a raid conducted by CTD Sukkur. The raiding team also recovered arms and ammunitions from the arrested suspect’s possession.

During the interrogation, the arrested terrorist had confessed to being involved in anti-Pakistan activities along with two other accomplices – identified as Aziz Domkey and Mitha Khan Domkey.