Share:

PESHAWAR - Burglars looted valuables worth around rs5 million from a house in rahidabad area of Faqirabad here and escaped with the booty. according to Faqirabad police, Muhammad Muzammil, a resident of rashidabad, lodged a report with police that he alongwith other family members had gone to attend the marriage of a close relative. Upon return to the home, he said they saw everything was scattered and the thieves had looted all the valuables. he said locks of the cupboards were broken as the burglars had escaped with rs0.5 million, 9 tola gold, mobile phones, six gold rings and an expensive wrist watch. he said the total amount of the looted items was nearly rs5 million. The police, after registering a case, have collected necessary evidence from the crime scene for investigation. police said an investigative team has been formed to arrest the perpetrators involved.