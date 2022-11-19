Share:

LAHORE - Half-centuries by Arafat Minhas and captain Saad Baig and three wickets from Ali Asfand helped Pakistan U19 register a sevenwicket victory over Bangladesh U19 in the second Twenty20 match played at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday. The two-match T20 series ended with both the teams winning a match each, leveling the series 1-1. The solitary four-day match between both the teams ended in a draw while Bangladesh emerged as series winners when they defeated Pakistan in the third match to win the three-match 45-over series 2-1. Chasing the victory target of 164 runs, Pakistan were in a spot of bother with three wickets down for 46 runs on the board. Wicketkeeper-batter Saad Baig was joined by Arafat Minhas and the pair added an unbroken 119-run partnership for the fourth wicket to help the home side achieve the required target in the 19th over. Captain Saad Baig emerged as top scorer for his side with as he smashed unbeaten 79 runs off 50 balls, hitting eight fours and three sixes. For his matchwinning innings, Saad - the lefthanded batter – was named player of the match, while he was also handed the player of the series award for scoring 107 runs from two outings in the T20 series. Arafat returned undefeated on a 37-ball 50 runs, striking four fours and two sixes. Earlier, after being put into bat, Bangladesh posted 163 runs on the board for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Opening batter Jishan Alam was the top scorer with a 40-ball 73 runs, hitting nine fours and two sixes. Chowdhury Mohammad Rizwan was the other notable run getter from Bangladesh U19 as he cracked 29 runs off 28 balls, which included two fours and one six. Pakistan’s leftarm spinner Ali Asfand clinched three wickets while Mohammad Ibtisam grabbed two wickets.