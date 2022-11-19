Share:

Islamabad - after getting pending details of assets for many years from its 900 officers in just six months, now the member administration of the Capital development authority amir abbas has issued explanation letters to about 100 inquiry officers for not concluding the assigned probes in given time-frame. The explanations were sought from those officers who were made part of different inquiry committees by the authority but they failed to conclude the inquiries in given time-frame. Though, the pendency of inquiries is an ongoing process, as when inquiries are concluded, new probes are initiated as well. However, the situation in the civic authority was quite different, where several dozen high profile inquiries were pending from last many years. most of the time, it was considered that the inquiries are initiated just to drag the cases as they remain incomplete for long period of time but now the administration has decided to speed up the process. The explanations of about a hundred inquiry officers have been called on the directions of the member administration amir abbas, who is known for his strictness and straightforwardness in official matters. “Chairman Cda has taken serious notice of such delay in submission of inquiry report and desired to serve upon all such inquiry officers/ committee a “Final Notice” for completing the inquiry and submit the same within a time period of seven days positively,” the explanation letters conveyed. it was warned in the letters that the non-observance of specified timeline for completion of inquiry proceedings is tantamount to non-compliance with the lawful orders under clause 8.03 (d) of Cda Employees (service) Regulations, 1992. The said clause provides ground for imposing penalty upon an officer who is guilty of non-compliance with the lawful orders including observance of timeline specified for any official assignment including assignment to conclude inquiry proceedings within specified time as chairman/ member of inquiry committee. it is conveyed further to the inquiry officers to submit the reports in one week otherwise penalty would be imposed upon them under aforementioned section. sources told that the explanations have sensitised the inquiry officers, who are approaching the competent authority to explain their position over their failure to conclude the probes. At present, over 150 fact finding and formal inquiries are pending in Cda. some of the inquiry officers requested for more time which is being considered on case to case basis while a considerable number have complained that they could not get the relevant record and complained for the non-cooperation of other employees. it is decided by the member administration to serve show cause notices to all officers who are not cooperating with the inquiry officers but they will have to report in this regard. 100pc collection of assets details meanwhile, on the directions of the Public accounts Committee, hundred percent details of assets of the CDA officers have been collected by the Human Resource directorate as well on the strict directions and pursuance of the member administration. There are about 900 officers working in Cda in bs-16 and above but surprisingly most of them never bothered to submit their details of assets in Human Resource directorate, which were otherwise mandatory as per the rules. sources informed that the member administration Cda did not show leniency in this regards to anyone and made it possible to collect the details of assets from all officers in just six months, which were pending from last many years. Not only this but major penalties have been imposed on 32 officers, who did not pay attention to the recent reminders in this regard and minor penalties were even imposed on 670 officers for their previous slackness in submission of the details of assets. The aforementioned officers, who got major and minor penalties have appealed before the secretary interior to wave off the imposed penalties. Public accounts Committee in its recent meeting had directed to share the collected details of assets with the committee. A senior officer of the authority informed that we have prepared the whole record but it has not been decided so far whether it can be made public or not.