MUZAFFARABAD - Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Friday said that the Local Govern­ment (LG) elections would be held as per schedule on November 27 and the federal government would provide required security personnel to maintain law and order.

Talking to journalists at a wedding ceremony here Fri­day, he said that the people were happy to see that the elections were being held after a break of more than three decades, adding that he was optimistic that the feder­al government would respect the wishes of the people of the state and provide the re­quired security. He said that the government was commit­ted to fulfil the commitments it had made with the people of the liberated territory dur­ing election campaign includ­ing holding of Local Bodies’ elections.

The PM said, “We have taken a clear position, we have also told the federal government that the government will fulfil its responsibilities in this re­gard.” He said that the decision to hold the polls as per sched­ule had generated a lot of op­timism amongst the people especially the youth who were actively participating in the election campaigns. “We have full confidence in the federal institutions that they will co­operate with the government respecting the wishes of the people of the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (retd) Abdul Rasheed Suleh­ria has directed the commis­sioners of the three divisions and district administrations to constitute coordination and peace committees at each polling station level to ensure peaceful elections. These committees would comprise on government employees, representatives of the political parties and notables of the area and would coordinate with the administration to maintain peace and implementation of code of conduct during poll­ing process.

According to a notification issued by the commission, each committee would com­prise on seven members hav­ing representation of all politi­cal parties and notables and would keep close liaison with local administration to ensure peaceful and smooth polling