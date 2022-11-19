Share:

The current UN Climate Change Summit assumes great sig­nificance in the wake of recur­ring natural disasters like flood­ing, droughts and much more the world over. The East or the West, countries, world leaders and the media have been talking about cli­mate change crises and related ramifications. First off, it is clear­ly evident from recent flooding in countries like Pakistan and the US [Florida] that climate change has been playing havoc with countries and their agricultural activities.

Summits apart, how about ac­tion to be taken? Frankly speak­ing, the world needs strong action against climate change issues.

Added to this, humans have been strongly reliant on natural re­sources and they have been eat­ing food made from agricultural produce. Just imagine, what would happen to the world and human­ity if farming activities were com­pletely killed by climate change?

That said, natural resources in­cluding agricultural activities have always been front and centre in matters of human survival on this beautiful planet. As a matter of fact, rigorous agricultural activi­ties have long been thriving across my native areas like Korkai, Ti­ruchendur, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Nagercoil and Mar­thandam in Tamil Nadu. Well, such green activities have to be kept on track worldwide.

Therefore UN Climate Change Summit parleys should be about strong action than anything else – through supporting farming in all forms and encouraging green ac­tivities like planting trees across every corner of the world so as to arrest the impacts of climate change in the best way possible.

P. SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI,

India.