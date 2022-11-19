The current UN Climate Change Summit assumes great significance in the wake of recurring natural disasters like flooding, droughts and much more the world over. The East or the West, countries, world leaders and the media have been talking about climate change crises and related ramifications. First off, it is clearly evident from recent flooding in countries like Pakistan and the US [Florida] that climate change has been playing havoc with countries and their agricultural activities.
Summits apart, how about action to be taken? Frankly speaking, the world needs strong action against climate change issues.
Added to this, humans have been strongly reliant on natural resources and they have been eating food made from agricultural produce. Just imagine, what would happen to the world and humanity if farming activities were completely killed by climate change?
That said, natural resources including agricultural activities have always been front and centre in matters of human survival on this beautiful planet. As a matter of fact, rigorous agricultural activities have long been thriving across my native areas like Korkai, Tiruchendur, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Nagercoil and Marthandam in Tamil Nadu. Well, such green activities have to be kept on track worldwide.
Therefore UN Climate Change Summit parleys should be about strong action than anything else – through supporting farming in all forms and encouraging green activities like planting trees across every corner of the world so as to arrest the impacts of climate change in the best way possible.
P. SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI,
India.