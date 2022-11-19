Share:

DLR LOWER - Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Capt (retd) Zubair Khan Niazi on Friday handed over compensation packages to the heirs of martyred police and levies personnel. according to the district administration, the compensation packages were presented to the heirs of those who rendered their lives for the cause of the nation in Dir Lower. On the occasion, teh DC said the compensation package could not be a substitute for a human life however it was an endorsement from the government to acknowledge the sacrifices of the martyred police and levies personnel. The government, he said, would not leave alone the families of the martyrs. The cases of compensation to eight families of the martyrs were long standing, however the incumbent district administration of Dir Lower completed all procedures in a shortest possible time and the heirs were able to get compensation. These personnel of police and levies were martyred in different incidents of terrorism, target killing and road mishaps in the line of duty.