LAHORE - An anti-corruption court on Friday granted pre-arrest interim bail to former MPA Shoaib Siddiqui till November 21, in a case of selling the govern­ment land through forged papers. The court or­dered former MPA to submit surety bonds of Rs 200,000 for availing the relief of bail. An anti-corruption court duty judge heard the bail ap­plication of the former MPA. Petitioner’s counsel argued before the court that the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab had registered a bo­gus case against his client and others on charges of selling the govt land. He submitted that the case was registered with mala fide intentions and was aimed at making his client a target of political vic­timisation. He submitted that his client wanted to join the investigations, but feared arrest. He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to his client. The court, after hearing initial argu­ments of the petitioner’s counsel, granted pre-ar­rest interim bail to the former MPA and stopped the ACE from his arrest till Nov 21. The court also sought the case record from the ACE officials on the next date of hearing. The ACE had registered a case against Aleem Khan as the owner of Park View City/Vision Developers, his wife Kiran Al­eem Khan, and daughter as office holders of the organisation. Park View Society’s Chief Executive Shoaib Siddique, Atif Iftikhar and others were also nominated in the case