Share:

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Sukkur during a raid on Friday arrested one alleged terrorist associated with a banned outfit.

According to CTD spokesperson, the Counter-Terrorism Department conducted an operation in SITE Area in Sukkur and arrested a terrorist belonging to banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

The spokesperson further informed that the arrested terrorist has been identified as Mir Hassan. The CTD personnel also recovered a pistol, bullets and magazines from his possession.