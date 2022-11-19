Share:

ISLAMABAD - The fourth China Pakistan Marine Information Workshop (CPMI- 2022) was held at CUI Wah campus the other day, which was jointly organised by academic and research institutions from China and Pakistan; including COMSATS University Islamabad, FAST, Pakistan Science Foundation, Pakistan Scientific & Technological Information Center, National Institute of Oceanography (Pakistan Partners), and Harbin Engineering University, China Association of Science & Technology, Chinese Society of Naval Architecture, and Heilongjiang Science and Technology Association (Chinese Partners). This was the fourth workshop of this series as part of the One Belt One Road initiative under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with this year’s theme “Smart Ocean Informatics” with oral and poster presentations. Rector CUI, Prof. Dr. Muhammad T. Afzal was the chief guest. On behalf of Chairman, Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF), Dr. Miskatullah graced the opening ceremony as guests of honor. In his opening remarks, Rector CUI, Prof. Dr. Muhammad T. Afzal extended his gratitude for bringing the China Pakistan Marine Information Workshop in COMSATS and organizing it successfully to strengthen the scientific collaboration in the field of marine engineering and sciences. He mentioned that CUI strongly believes in internationalization and working in emerging technologies and always take lead to bring research and academic programs to benefit Pakistan. He mentioned that there are a lot of opportunities in Pakistan at the coastal side of Gawadar for the development of marine sciences and engineering under CPEC to explore. He appreciated the efforts of Prof. Dr. Muhammad Abid, Director Campus, Prof Gang Qiao, Dean of College of Underwater Acoustic Engineering, HEU, China and Dr. Niaz Ahmad for his throughout support in bringing this event a success. The officials from China emphasized on international cooperation and the integration of artificial intelligence and information technology in the field of marine technologies. They thanked the organizers from CUI and HEU for organizing this workshop and bringing both Pakistani and Chinese researchers, academicians and young scholars together to share their expertise. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Abid, Director Campus, in his remarks highlighted that this forum was designed and given an opportunity to scientists, engineers, academicians and industry professionals and researchers to deliberate on this emerging area of marine engineering and sciences in Pakistan and China