Share:

OKARA - Okara District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (retd) Muham­mad Farqan Bilal asked the family of martyred con­stable Asad Jameel to buy a new house.

The DPO presented a check of Rs10.35 million to the fam­ily of martyred constable Asad Jameel. City Deputy Su­perintendent of Police (DSP) Ch Mohammad Ashraf Ta­bussam was also present on the occasion.

The DPO said that accord­ing to the vision of the Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Faisal Shahkar, welfare of the family members of martyred police officers and officials is our utmost prior­ity and responsibility, which is being carried out well