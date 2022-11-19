OKARA - Okara District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Farqan Bilal asked the family of martyred constable Asad Jameel to buy a new house.
The DPO presented a check of Rs10.35 million to the family of martyred constable Asad Jameel. City Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ch Mohammad Ashraf Tabussam was also present on the occasion.
The DPO said that according to the vision of the Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Faisal Shahkar, welfare of the family members of martyred police officers and officials is our utmost priority and responsibility, which is being carried out well