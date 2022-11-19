Share:

KARACHI - Ambassador Extraor­dinary and Plenipoten­tiary Jemal Beker Abdula on Friday paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muham­mad Ali Jinnah during his visit to the mausoleum. He laid floral wreath at the mausoleum and of­fered Fateha for him. In his comments in the visi­tor’s notebook, he said “It is a great honour for me to visit mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muham­mad Ali Jinnah for pay­ing my respects to him. Ethiopia shares Quaid-e-Azam’s vision for peace­ful, prosper and inclusive Pakistan. Salute to him for creating a wonderful resilient nation.”