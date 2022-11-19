Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Mu­rad Ali Shah in consultation with the World Bank on Friday decided that the small growers holding up to 12.5 acres of land would be given seed and fertil­izer, otherwise Rs 5000 per acre would be disbursed.

This emerged in a meeting with the World Bank Regional Director John Roome who had come to inspect the procedure put in place by the provincial government for conducting a survey of the small growers and households who lost their hous­es in the recent floods.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Sohail Ra­jput, Chairman P&D Hassan Naqvi, PSCM Fayaz Jatoi, and Abdelrazaq of the World Bank. World Bank Country Director Najy Benhassine and his team attended the meeting through a video link. The Chief Minister said that a survey of the small growers so that they could be registered in the Management Information System (MIS) de­veloped for the purpose.

He added that the provincial government with the support of the federal government has decided to disburse Rs 5000 per acre among the growers across the board. It may be noted that the World Bank has pledged $100 million to dis­burse among the growers. The World Bank has fixed a ceiling of small growers holding 12.5 acres of land to give them Rs 5000 per acre.

The CM Sindh discussed the matter with the visiting team and agreed to provide more money to the small growers so that they could purchase urea also. The CM Sindh told the WB Regional Director that the sur­vey jointly being conducted by the Board of Revenue and the agriculture department would reveal the number of small growers holding a maximum land of 12.5 acres.

Another matter that came under discussion in the meet­ing was the construction of the houses damaged by heavy rains.

The World Bank has pledged Rs 110 billion for the construc­tion of the houses for which the procedure has been laid down.

The CM Sindh said that as per the recommendation of the bank Peoples Housing Company has been created. The company has been provided Rs 500 mil­lion to develop its system and operation. Syed Murad Ali Shah said that Rs 50 billion his cabi­net had approved to start the housing project. He added that the operator/partner NGOs would be included in the system within a week to disburse mon­ey among the affected people.

The Sindh government and the world bank have already agreed that Rs 50,000 would be given to each affected person to start construction of their house. The remaining Rs 250,000 would be given to them when their con­struction would reach the plinth level. The World Bank regional director and his team expressed satisfaction with the procedure adopted by the provincial gov­ernment.