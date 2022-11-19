Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police in a joint operation here on Friday foiled a bid to smuggle wheat flour and seized 1,400 bags. According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad police conducted a raid and rounded up a driver namely Asad on recovery of 1,400 wheat bags from his possession. He said that the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the authorities concerned were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.