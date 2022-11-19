Share:

QUETTA - Four members of a family were killed and one injured in a fir­ing incident last night near Dairy Farm Kharan. According to police sources, unidentified armed men entered the house of Sheikh Sal­eem Ahmad at night and opened fire, leaving four persons dead and one critically injured.

The injured and dead bodies were shifted to Kharan Civil Hospi­tal. Two of the deceased were iden­tified as Sheikh Saleem Ahmad, son of Abdul Salam, and Seet Is­lam, son of Amir Bakhsh, while the injured was identified as Dashad, son of Abdul Ghafoor. The identity of the other two persons could not be ascertained yet.