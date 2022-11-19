QUETTA - Four members of a family were killed and one injured in a firing incident last night near Dairy Farm Kharan. According to police sources, unidentified armed men entered the house of Sheikh Saleem Ahmad at night and opened fire, leaving four persons dead and one critically injured.
The injured and dead bodies were shifted to Kharan Civil Hospital. Two of the deceased were identified as Sheikh Saleem Ahmad, son of Abdul Salam, and Seet Islam, son of Amir Bakhsh, while the injured was identified as Dashad, son of Abdul Ghafoor. The identity of the other two persons could not be ascertained yet.