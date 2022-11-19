Share:

For as long as time, the defence industry has occupied a great deal of Pakistan’s resources, expertise, time and at­tention. This financial year alone marked a 12 percent in­crease in the defence budget which stands at an astounding Rs.1.53 trillion. And with the 11th edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) taking place at Karachi Expo Center, all of our innovations have been put on display for potential buyers and enthusiasts who have shown a keen inter­est in what we may have to offer. If anything, this points towards the opening of a new and lucrative market for Pakistan within an already well-developed industry.

IDEAS has always been an occasion where different countries display their armaments and weaponry, and the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) rose to the occasion as well. Foreign delegates and military officials were left stunned by our IL-78 tankers, JF-17 Thunder aircrafts and the Air-to-Air Refueling technology we de­veloped some time ago. The National Aerospace Science and Tech­nology Parki (NASTP) particularly attracted bystanders who lis­tened carefully to the PAF personnel explaining the core elements of the project. Some voiced their appreciation and support for the display and showed an interest in becoming potential buyers.

Very evidently, there is an opportunity on offer for Pakistan. The event has shown that there is an external demand for such armaments, and we have all the equipment, resources and av­enues needed to cater to it. Our defence industry is one of the largest ones in the country, and receives funds that are com­parable to the top countries of the world. We have put them to great use by designing ingenious weaponry and equipment that can be exported to others in the region and competitive prices and functions like IDEAS are the perfect platform to gain some traction on this front. There is immense potential here to use this as a driving force for the industry—should the government choose to utilise this productively—and to get some returns from the investment made in the defence industry.