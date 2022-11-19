Share:

ATTOCK - Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is the founding party of Pakistan which has always been concerned about survival and security of Pakistan. If it was about power or politics, politics was very easy. We had spent four years in opposition. He expressed these views addressing PML-N workers’ convention at the residence of former federal minister Sheikh Aftab Ahmed here on Friday. On this occasion Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, Sulaiman Sarwar, MNA Malik Sohail Kamrial, Sheikh Hamid Mahmood, Chaudhry Sher Ali Khan, Malik Abrar Ahmed, MPA Jahangir Khanzada, Media Advisor Mian Rashid Mushtaq, Shahid Mahmood Shahdi and others were present. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said,”We are sure that PML-N will succeed again in the upcoming elections under the leadership of its Quaid Nawaz Sharif. Today they talk about sit-ins, Long March and Azadi March and creating difficulties for the people.” He said Chief of Army Staff will be appointed by the sitting Premier and there should be no doubt in it. The destiny of Pakistan will be changed by making the right decisions. Abbasi said Attock was the land of martyrs and anything against the custodians of this land is unacceptable to them. “If corruption is done in the country, institutions become weak, which weakens the country, affects the economy and inflation goes up,” he said. Abbasi alleged that Imran Khan’s politics was based on lies and deceit. Muslim League (N) has always done politics by supporting truth and never deceived people. Imran Khan has always made false promises to the people, the results of which are coming in front of the people. Khaqan Abbasi said, “We hope that this time people will support Nawaz Sharif in changing the destiny of Pakistan by making PML-N successful as the performances of Nawaz Sharif and that of Imran Khan are in front of the people, which clearly show that PTI government only looted Pakistan and tried to make people fool. He said that PML-N had come to power twice after being in opposition for four years. He said people know that PML-N’s government had been trying to minimise inflation and give relief to public. There was a significant decrease in prices of electricity, gas, petrol and other consumables. PML-N had taken difficult decisions for Pakistan and its people. Former Federal Minister Sheikh Aftab Ahmad, MNA Malik Sohail Kamrial and Sheikh Salman Sarwar also addressed workers convention.