Pakistan is ranked 122 out of 190 countries regarding healthcare. If we look at infant mortality, Pak­istan stands third-highest-ranked country in the world.

Even after decades of Pakistan’s existence, there is no equal distri­bution of resources and wealth. Many of us still suffer from emo­tional and physical issues, but no proper healthcare system exists. The stigma surrounding mental ill­ness persists. There are still many children suffering from malnutri­tion because of widespread poverty.

MUHAMMAD HUZAIFA SABIR,

Karachi