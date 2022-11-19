Pakistan is ranked 122 out of 190 countries regarding healthcare. If we look at infant mortality, Pakistan stands third-highest-ranked country in the world.
Even after decades of Pakistan’s existence, there is no equal distribution of resources and wealth. Many of us still suffer from emotional and physical issues, but no proper healthcare system exists. The stigma surrounding mental illness persists. There are still many children suffering from malnutrition because of widespread poverty.
MUHAMMAD HUZAIFA SABIR,
Karachi