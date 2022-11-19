Share:

PESHAWAR - The secret to living well and longer is eating half, walking double, laughing triple, and loving without measure, emphasized the expert cardiologists during 51st CardioCon organized by pakistan Cardiac society held at Khyber Medical University (KMU), peshawar. according to american cardiologist experts Dr saleem Virani, Dr Khurram Nasir, and Dr Naeem Tahirkheli, both hereditary and lifestyle variables affect a person’s risk of coronary artery disease. It is generally established that leading a healthy lifestyle can somewhat counteract an increased genetic risk. we must transition from secondary to primary and primordial prevention. Focusing on overall health while taking social context and social determinants of health (sDOh) into account will pay off greatly for different NCDs. heart disease is mostly brought on by age, gender, hypertension, smoking, and diabetes, and perfect cardiovascular health (CVh) can reduce the risk of heart disease by 50% when compared to people with non-ideal genetic makeup. pakistan needs ways that span the lifecycle and include multiple sartorial elements. Vice Chancellor of KMU prof. Dr Zia ul haq, prof. ex-Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Hafizullah, Prof. Dr Sheryar shaikh, prof. Dr sohail aziz, prof. Dr Kiramat ali, and prof. Dr sahibzada waheed all spoke at the conference. according to the experts, genetic and lifestyle factors were independently connected with vulnerability to coronary artery disease across four trials comprising 55,685 participants. a healthy lifestyle was linked to a nearly 50% lower relative risk of coronary artery disease among people at high hereditary risk than was an unhealthy lifestyle. The Indo-pakistani population has one of the world’s highest rates of coronary artery disease (CaD). aside from smoking, women had higher CaD risk factors than males (diabetes, hypertension, obesity, dyslipidemia). Men were more likely than women to have definite CAD (history and Q waves on eCG) (6.1% vs 4.0%). according to the findings, one in every five middle-aged adults in metropolitan pakistan may have underlying CaD. women are more vulnerable than men. research conducted in the United states found that south asians had a 23% greater prevalence of T2D than other ethnic groups (6% in Caucasians, 13% in Chinese americans, 17% in hispanics, and 18% in Blacks). Visceral fat in the abdomen, liver, and around the heart is higher among south asians. GDM complicates around 6% of pregnancies in the United states, and the estimated frequency of GDM in south asia is up to 17%. GDM increases both the mother’s and her offspring’s CV risk in the long run. south asians have a unique bio profile when it comes to insulin resistance, biomarkers, and lipid markers. Diabetes and Coronary heart disease (ChD) are more common and occur at a younger age in south asians. early hypertension appears to be more common in south asians as well. Further disaggregation of asCVD risk among diverse subgroups of south asian persons is still required. Traditional risk factors can explain the majority of asCVD in south asians.