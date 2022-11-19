Share:

KARACHI - Federal Minister for Defence Produc­tion Muhammad Israr Tareen on Fri­day said that by holding IDEAS 2022 successfully under the prevalent environment is the manifestation to build the image of Pakistan as a mod­ern, progressive and tolerant state that is willing to co-exist peacefully with the international community.

The Federal Minister for Defence Production stated this while ad­dressing the concluding ceremony of the 11th edition of IDEAS, 2022 held from November 15 to 18, at the Expo Centre, Karachi, said an official statement. While giving an answer to a question Muhammad Is­rar Tareen said we had achieved all targets of holding the IDEAS 2022. Around 285 foreign defence delega­tions from 64 countries participated which showed the significance and success of the exhibition. Over 30 MoUs were signed by delegates on the sideline of IDEAS-2022.

He highlighted that foreign del­egates, as well as exhibitors, had a comfortable stay and a good message will be conveyed in the world that Pakistan is a peaceful country and has the organizational skills to hold a grand event in the most organized way. Muhammad Israr Tareen said that Pakistan has always been con­scientious of the reality that arms fa­cilitate peace, desires to live as a har­monious and peace-loving country in this competitive world.

Major General Muhammad Arif Malik HI(M) DG DEPO, Brig. Naveed Azam Cheema, Director Coordina­tion DEPO, Commodore Mohammad Tahir SI(M), Director (Media) DEPO and Zohair Naseer, CEO Badar Expo Solutions were also present on the occasion. The Federal Minister for Defence Production said, “Our coun­try has showcased one of the best and technologically advanced air and ground equipment in the glob­al market, thus, proudly achieving self-sufficiency in many fields relat­ed to the defence sector. He added that the aim of the IDEAS 2022 was to showcase our products, demon­strate our organizational skills to plan and conduct a mega event of international stature and provide a great international platform to con­vey our viewpoints on security is­sues of the Region.

Moreover, to provide a unique op­portunity for our defence related industry, both in public and private sector, to display their products and interact directly with the defence industry of the developed world and creating a good opportunity to reinforce the diplomatic efforts in the domain of defence diplomacy, he said. Meanwhile, DG DEPO Major General Muhammad Arif Malik also briefed the media, and added that Pakistan had been in defence pro­duction since decades