ISLAMABAD - K-Electric has sought a reduction of Rs 9.71 per unit in power tariff on account of monthly fuel charges and quarterly adjustments. However, in a separate petition, Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPAG) has sought an increase of Re 0.2457 per unit in tariff, for ex-WAPDA power distribution companies (XWDiscos), on account of fuel charges adjustment for month of October 2022. The K-Electric has filed two separate petitions in National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) where it has requested the regulator to allow the company to return Rs1.883/unit back to power consumers on account of monthly FCA for October 2022. The negative FCA for October 2022 is primarily due to a decrease in prices of RLNG, furnace oil, and power purchased from CPPA-G. The price of RLNG in October 2022 decreased by 16% as compared to September 2022. The price of furnace oil in October 2022 has decreased by 6% from September 2022, and the price of power purchased from CPPA-G in October 2022 has decreased by 6% from September 2022. The KE has also sought the regulator nod for the refund of Rs7.833/unit to power consumers on account of quarterly adjustments for the first quarter of FY 2022-23 (from July-September). National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) will conduct a public hearing on KE’s petition on November 30, to take a final decision in this regard. During the hearing, the discussion would be focused on whether the requested fuel price variation is justified. It will also further focus on whether the requested quarterly variation is justified and whether K-Electric has followed the merit order while giving dispatch to its power plants as well as power purchases from external sources. As per the CPPA-G petition, filed on the behalf of XWDIscos, the petitioner has claimed that reference fuel cost stood at Rs 9.1705 per unit whereas the actual cost had been recorded at Rs 9.4162, registering an increase of Re 0.2457 per unit for month of October 2022. According the data submitted to NEPRA, total electricity of 10,705 GWh was generated in October 2022, at the cost of Rs96.567b. After a 32.86GWh sold to IPPs and transmission losses of 294.8 GWh, the net electricity delivered to Discos was 10,377.26GWh, said the petition. According the data, hydel generation was 3,143.62 GWh constituting 29.37pc. Power generation from coal-fired power plants was 1,656.5 GWh in October 2022 which was 15.47pc of total generation. The coal-based generation cost Rs 17.614/unit. From RFO 1,56.57 GWh or 1.46pc of electricity was generated at Rs33.7/unit. Electricity generation from gasbased power plants was 1,296.4GWh or 12.11pc at Rs10.649/unit. From RLNG 1,843.7 GWh or 17.22pc electricity was generated at Rs24.22/unit. Electricity generation from nuclear sources was 2,206.33 GWh at Rs1.0678/unit or 20.61pc of total generation, and electricity imported from Iran was 47.77 GWh at Rs21.1755/unit. Power generation from different sources (mixed) was 14.77 GWh at a price of Rs4.597/unit, and generation from bagasse was recorded at 37.8 GWh at a price of Rs5.9822/unit. The energy generated from wind was recorded at 222.36 GWh or 2.08pc of total generation, and solar at 79.1 GWh or 0.74pc of total generation in October 2022. The power regulator will conduct a public hearing on November 29, 2022 to take a final decision regarding proposed tariff hike sought by the power distribution companies.