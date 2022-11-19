Share:

KARACHI - Karachi Development Author­ity (KDA) has disbursed Rs210 million to over 350 retired employees under the head of Leave Preparatory to Retire­ment (LPR) dues, said Mem­ber Finance KDA Syed Shujaat Hussain. Shujaat informed this in a meeting with a delegation of high officials here, said a KDA spokesperson on Friday. He said that the payments of LRP dues were ensured on the special instructions of DG KDA Syed Muhammad Ali Shah.

Shujaat said that the KDA was taking all possible mea­sures for the welfare of its of­ficers and employees. He as­sured that the pensions were being paid to the retired em­ployees on time and due to the positive steps taken by DG KDA, the process of disburs­ing salaries to the officers and employees every month had been ensured. He said that the DG KDA was taking personal interest in providing medical facilities to the KDA staffers.

Meanwhile, DG KDA Syed Muhammad Ali Shah said that the officers and employ­ees were the “backbone of the organization” and they had played a key role in its [KDA’s] success