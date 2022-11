Share:

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has reaffirmed his commitment to ensure development and prosperity of all the backwards areas of the province with any discrimination.

In his statement, he said welfare projects of billions of rupees have been launched across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to improve the socio economic condition of general public.

The Chief Minister said the government is fully committed to complete the ongoing development projects within the stipulated time frame.