PESHAWAR - The Khyber pakhtunkhwa public service Commission (KppsC) has declared the results of the Competitive examination (written section) for the positions of Inspectors (Bs-16) and sub-Inspectors under the Fast Track promotion Quota (Bs-14). The test was held from august 1 to august 11, 2022. a total of 44 individuals took the written component of the examination for 50 Inspector positions, and 15 were pronounced successful. according to the KppsC results, the candidates who were declared successful are afsan District Buner, Faisal hafeez haripur, humayun Khan swabi, Liaqat shah Mardan, Mehtab Nazir abbottabad, Muhammad alam Nowshera, Muhammad ashfaq Charsadda, Ikramullah Dir Lower, salman arshid Dir Upper, sardar Tahir saleem abbottabad, Usman Munir shangla, wajid hussain abbottabad, Zarshad ali Dir Upper, Zeeshan ahmad hangu, and Nadeem ahmad of swabi. however, the results of the two passed candidates have been kept waiting until the peshawar high Court rules on their eligibility writ petitions. Likewise, for 65 advertised posts of sub Inspector (Bps-14), six candidates appeared, of which no candidate qualified for the written portion of the examination as per the prescribed syllabus. The DMCs of failed candidates (excluding court cases) shall be available on the website of the Commission (www.kppsc.gov.pk). It is worth mentioning that the Commission had received 379 applications for the post of Inspector while 306 applications for the post of sub Inspector