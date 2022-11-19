Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Police have distributed Rs 480.784 million financial assistance among police person­nel and their family members so far. Capital City Police Officer Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said on Friday, “Welfare of police officers, officials and their family members, particularly heirs of police martyrs, is our top priority.” The welfare eye wing at Capital City Police Headquarters had been providing online services and focal persons had been deputed in all divisional offices to assist and guide police employees and their families re­garding their different financial matters. A spokes­man for the Police Department said more than Rs 259.7 million were distributed among 133 police employees and their family members this year as financial assistance. An amount of Rs 20.3 mil­lion was distributed for children of Lahore police personnel as scholarship grant this year. As per policy, an amount of Rs 27 million was spent on purchase of two houses for the heirs of martyred police officials, who had sacrificed their lives in the line of duty