LAHORE - Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ali Anan Qamar on Friday paid surprise visit to Moon Market in Faisal Town to review cleanli­ness arrangements. During the visit, he expressed anger over poor cleanliness at the market and summoned zonal officer and supervisor to of­fice. While giving instructions for clearing com­mercial markets in the morning, he said that the LWMC had installed containers in all commercial markets, which must be repaired and painted on priority basis. He said that Social Mobilisers of LWMC Community Wing would organise aware­ness activities in all commercial markets