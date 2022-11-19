Share:

Mainly cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in most upper parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm with snow over the hills is likely at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Pothohar region.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad eleven degree centigrade, Lahore thirteen, Karachi twenty-one, Peshawar twelve, Quetta four, Murree and Gilgit seven and Muzaffarabad nine degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain-thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Anantnag and Baramulla, cloudy with chances of snow/rain and thunderstorm in Leh, cloudy weather with chances of rain-thunderstorm and snowfall over hills is expected in Pulwama and Shopian.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Anantnag four degree centigrade, Jammu twelve, Leh minus four, Shopian five and Baramulla three degree centigrade.