ISLAMABAD - As former prime minister Imran Khan will unveil plans of the last phase of his anti-government long march today, the marchers on Saturday will reach Rawat on the outskirts of Rawalpindi and remain camped there till final call of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief. Two main rallies of the opposition PTI, led by Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar, will finally converge on Rawat’s T-Chowk. The third rally led by Pervez Khattak will stay near Tarnol, an outskirt of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. PTI Vice Chairman Qureshi will lead the rally coming from GT Road, and party’s Secretary General Umar will be heading the rally that had started its journey from Faisalabad region. Former chief minister and PTI leader Khattak will be bringing a rally from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A meeting of the PTI’s Islamabad chapter yesterday decided that a rally of the party will be taken out from the capital city to Rawat to welcome the marchers. The meeting that met under the chair of party’s regional president MNA Ali Nawaz Malik decided that all party workers belonging to different union councils of Islamabad will participate in the political gathering. At Rawat, where the marchers will hear to the address of Chairman PTI Khan in which he would announce either the march enters Rawalpindi and stay there or directly enter the capital city. Meanwhile, the police of twin cities have finalised their security plans and preparations to deal with the marchers. In the end of last month, Imran Khan had embarked on his long march from Lahore to press the government to announce early elections. In the Wazirabad area, Khan suffered bullet injuries in a failed assassination bid on him. Since then, he had been staying in Lahore, addressing his followers countrywide via video link. Khan had said that he would join the march, which is being labelled as “Haqeeqi Azadi March” by him, once it enters the garrison city of Rawalpindi.